2022 IADC Chair Jeremy Thigpen: Industry Needs to Redouble Efforts around Educating the Public

2022 IADC Chair Jeremy Thigpen discusses what leadership means in his last editorial to the industry in the January/February issue of Drilling Contractor magazine:

The drilling industry needs to stress the criticality of, and advocate for, the work we do, emphasizing the immense value oil and gas creates for the world.

Thigpen has been in the industry since working part-time in college. His experience throughout his 20-year career provides him the ability to see that teamwork is required from the entire drilling industry.

I need the talents and commitment of each of you.

Thigpen highlights how critical oil and gas will continue to be to the global energy, citing the drilling industry’s drive to innovate new services & technologies to meet the increasing demand.

Educating the public on hydrocarbons’ critical role within civilization

The IADC Chairman for 2022 outlines how this education can take form:

  • Continuing to bring value to the marketplace
  • Communicating the benefits of hydrocarbons energy sources
  • Public policy

Thigpen concludes his editorial by standing up for drilling industry:

I believe in the value our industry creates worldwide and hope you do, too. Let’s work together to make sure our industry’s value is better understood in 2022.

Read Jeremy Thigpen’s entire editorial on the DC Magazine website.

Read Full Editorial

