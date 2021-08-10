Well Control Conference Switches to Fully Virtual Format

The 2021 IADC Well Control Conference of the Americas will now be held solely in a virtual format. Due to the recent surge of new COVID cases in New Orleans and in light of the city’s own cancellation of their October Jazz Fest, IADC made this announcement earlier this week.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution in order to keep our members, staff, speakers, sponsors, program committee and guests safe,” said Lori Gagula, Assistant Director of Conferences – Western Hemisphere, in charge of coordinating the event happening on the 24th and 25th of August.

Changes to Event



The event will take place over the same dates as originally scheduled. Some other considerations that led to this decision include increased restrictions by the state of Louisiana, multiple companies’ continued travel restrictions, international travel restrictions, and other indicators showing a lack of in-person support.

With the virtual format, you will see a reduced standard registration fee of $400. Registration refunds for overpayment will be completed automatically by IADC soon. Any hotel room reservations made by conference attendees will be automatically cancelled by the Ritz Carlton and you do not have to do anything on that end.

Ms. Gagula apologized for the inconvenience but upbeat, “We look forward to hosting a successful online 2021 IADC Well Control Conference of the Americas later this month and truly appreciate everyone’s continued support.”

Conference Program



The 2021 Well Control Conference of the Americas program will still have timely technical presentations, highlighting recent developments & innovations in technology, techniques, training, management systems, and a wide variety of other topics that affect well control.

Keynote presentations from:

Senator Sharon Hewitt, Senate Majority Leader, State of Louisiana

Yarko “JJ” Sos, Founder/Director, Check-6 Inc

The program will also examine the innovations that are shaping the future of well control, from technology to personnel competencies:

Regulatory Matters

Market Outlook

Mud/Gas Separators

How technology is improving well control training

New ways to analyze and manage gas solubility and gas pressure during operations

Digitizing pressure tests and remote verifications for BOPs

How humans emotions can factor in success on the job site or in the office

The interconnected process of the well control training

Well Control Incident statistics and causes

Automated well control

A revised program reflecting the shift to a virtual format will be posted soon.

For more conference information

Please visit the 2021 Well Control Conference of the Americas page on the IADC website.