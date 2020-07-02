2021 SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference and Exhibition: Last Chance for Call for Papers

Abstract submission for the 2021 SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference and Exhibition has been extended until 15 June. Those interested in submitting a paper proposal for consideration have an opportunity to influence the global industry and to help shape its future. Accepted papers are published in OnePetro, providing insights for industry peers and guidance for young professionals. Paper proposal submission topics include: drilling process and technology; tubulars; deepwater and subsea; completions and field development; management and systems; leading and new technologies/methodologies; case studies and environmental social governance.

To submit an abstract, please visit the drilling conference website.