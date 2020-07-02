2021 Offshore Technology Conference Accepting Abstract Submissions

The 2021 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) will be hosted in Houston on 3-6 May, 2021. Abstract submission for the conference is now open. OTC is looking for contributions to the world-class technical program on topics like the enhanced role of digital solutions, energy transition, cost reduction and safety aspects and new areas of opportunity, among others. Authors will present their technical knowledge and experience to energy professionals, raise their company’s profile at the premier global event for offshore energy, have their manuscript published on OnePetro.org and extend their influence as part of an exceptional technical program.

To submit an abstract, please visit the OTC website.