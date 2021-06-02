2021 International Tax Seminar is Happening This Week

With Day 1 complete, the IADC 2021 International Tax Seminar has more great programming.

Common Ethical Issues Facing Tax Practitioners

This ethics presentation will offer practical suggestions for a variety of ethical issues routinely faced by tax professionals, including handling mistakes in tax returns and settlement agreements, filing refund claims, challenging regulations, and avoiding and contesting penalties.

The Future of Work and Managing Mobile Talent

This presentation will guide us through some hurdles of managing a mobile workforce including, employee costs, legislative changes and technology as well as human capital disclosures.

These sessions will focus on the issues relevant to industry for the short-, medium-, and (possible) long-term. From structuring cross-border investments to transparency directives to securitisation disclosure requirement, its important to know what the potential tax obligations, transparency requirements, and government subsidies your business might be exposed to.

Read more about the program on the IADC 2021 International Tax Seminar page.