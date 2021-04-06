2021 Hurricane Season Offshore Energy Preparedness and Response Virtual Workshop

From 26 to 30 April 2021, API, in coordination with the Center for Offshore Safety (CoS), Offshore Operators Committee (OOC), and IADC will be hosting this virtual event. The workshop is designed to review lessons learned from the 2020 hurricane season, including impacts from COVID, establish expectations, share information, and develop contacts among government and industry in advance of the 2021 hurricane season. Discussion and presentation sessions will be hosted by industry and government participants. See here for agenda and registration information.