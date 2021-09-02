2021 HSE Europe Panel on Green Transition Future of Energy Mix and Opportunities

As oil and gas companies adapt to changes in markets, stakeholder expectations and new regulations, they are consistently being forced to develop new cultures to foster and cultivate the next generation of innovators to lead the industry into the rest of the 21st century.

Following up on the previous conference, sessions will provide attendees with insights into industry-leading HSE & Sustainability trends. In addition to offering high-quality informational presentations by subject matter experts, parts of the conference will be dedicated to interactive break-out sessions to stimulate discussions and new ideas and to create a true learning environment.

In order to create conversation about how the industry will switch gears to meet the coming demand, IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition will hold a panel discussion on the green transition.

Panel – Future of Energy Mix and Opportunities for the Drilling Industry in the Green Transition



The green transition is possibly the most important global issue being discussed in this decade. There is significant variation between the different regions of the world regarding how our industry is being affected. However, in Europe, the transition is already a reality, not least because of the “Green Deal”, which has enshrined into law the ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. We see how our main customers, the oil and gas companies, are widening the scope of their activities very fast to include various green energy technologies, often in areas where we have the relevant equipment and expertise. It is therefore important for us to understand how we may best improve and adapt so as to sustain drilling activities in a low carbon future. Our panel will help us with that understanding.

Panelists:

Ashley Fernandes, Vice President Drilling Technology, Precision Drilling Corporation

Darrel Pelley, Director Technical Marketing, Transocean

Lars Eirik Nicolaisen, Partner & Deputy CEO, Rystad Energy

Rosanna Fusco, Head of Climate Strategy and Positioning, ENI

Moderator:

Neil Forrest, Vice President Sustainability, Seadrill, Chairman IADC Sustainability Committee