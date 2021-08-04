HSE & Sustainability Conference Panels Focusing on Human Risk Mitigation Strategies for Operations

As oil and gas companies adapt to changes in markets, stakeholder expectations and new regulations, they are consistently being forced to develop new cultures to foster and cultivate the next generation of innovators to lead the industry into the rest of the 21st century.

Following up on the previous conference, sessions will provide attendees with insights into industry-leading HSE&T trends. In addition to offering high-quality informational presentations by subject matter experts, parts of the conference will be dedicated to interactive break-out sessions to stimulate discussions and new ideas and to create a true learning environment.

In order to create conversation about how the industry will switch gears to meet the coming demand, IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition will hold two panel discussions titled “COVID-19: Lessons Learned” and “Major Operating Risks.”

Panel – COVID-19: Lessons Learned

As we begin to emerge from the devastating impact that COVID-19 has had on all of our lives, both personally and professionally, this is a panel discussion on what we have learned as an industry. What was the impact to our workforce, what did we learn, and what will remain as part of our daily operations as best practice moving forward? How have we supported the mental health issues this pandemic has caused with our workforce? How do we go back to work and what does the new norm look like?

Barry Quinn, Health, Safety and Environmental Director – Eastern Hemisphere, Noble Drilling

Panel – Major Operating Risks

The presentation aims to help organizations challenge old assumptions and beliefs while introducing them to a roadmap on how to become much more effective in managing Major Operating Risks and as a direct result, better predict their forward-looking fixed operating costs (OPEX). The presentation will reference multiple case studies to illustrate that even when operating and HSE performance surpass expectations when measured by such traditional metrics as injury rates, downtime, operating costs etc. that this provides absolutely no assurance that a catastrophic, cost prohibitive, event won’t happen tomorrow.

