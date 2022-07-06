ISP Report Released with Summary of Occupational Incidents

IADC has recently released its annual summary report of occupational incidents for drilling drilling contractors operating worldwide. Safety data is compiled separately for both Onshore and Offshore operations within 9 geographic regions. During 2021, 73 contractors participated in the Incident Safety Program, representing a total of 289,560,722 million man-hours worked. Contractors striving for safety improvement by participating in the ISP program reported 842 Recordable incidents, 234 Lost Time incidents including 7 fatalities.
About ISP Report
The Incident Statistics Program was a initially created to track safety and accident information across the drilling industry. To achieve this goal, it had a three-prong mandate:
- To record data reflecting accident experience which can be compared to other industries.
- To identify causes and trends of drilling industry injuries.
- To provide a means of recognizing rig crews for outstanding safety performance.
History of ISP Reports
Since 1962, participation in the ISP has been voluntary and open to all Drilling Contractors. However, a company must participate in the IADC ISP Program and be a Member of IADC in order to qualify for rig/unit recognition.
The IADC Incident Statistics Program provides for the recognition of drilling rigs that achieve a one-year period without a lost-time incident or illness. The Incident Statistics Program also provides for recognition of drilling rigs that achieve the accomplishment of operation for a one-year period without a recordable incident or illness, with IADC ISP plaques available to order on an annual basis.