On 15-18 November 2021, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) hosted Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), an in-person conference with a great panel of speakers. In IADC’s capacity as a media partner, Hisham Zebian, Vice President of Eastern Hemisphere, was in attendance with an exhibition booth.

While in attendance, Zebian ran into some familiar IADC faces!