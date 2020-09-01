Inside Washington: Regulations Loosen as Election Tightens

In the United States, the 2020 regulatory landscape has been both good and bad for the energy sector. After a relaxing of stringent domestic regulations during the past four years, our industry experienced an unprecedented demand shock worldwide at the beginning of a bidding war among the OPEC+ countries. In this article, I will provide a summary of the activity in Congress and the White House that is important for our industry.

U.S. Congress

U.S. Congress normally passes 12 appropriation bills every year to fund the government, with few others on the agenda for a vote. The 2020 Congressional session has been less productive given the COVID-19 pandemic and the national election.

Of the 12 appropriation bills, there are 2 that most effect our industry:

R. 7612, which funds the Department of the Interior, which oversees all of the leasing on federal public lands. R. 7617, which funds the Department of Energy, allocates water appropriations, blocks the Pebble Mine project in Alaska, and provides $250 million funding boost for energy efficiency.

For this year, our industry should be focused on H.R. 7095 INVEST Act, which is for surface transportation reauthorization. The House Democrats passed it at the beginning of July as part of their $1.5 trillion infrastructure legislation. In its current form, the INVEST Act provides $70 billion for the electric grid, including an expansion of renewables, and allocates $100 billion for emissions-free bus fleet.

COVID-19 Aid

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are also 3 phases of COVID-19 stimulus bills:

Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (R. 6074), providing $8.3B in funding for developing a vaccine and preventing further spread of the virus. Families First Coronavirus Response Act (R. 6201), providing $100B in funding for worker assistance, including emergency paid sick leave, food assistance, and unemployment payments. CARES Act (R. 748), providing $2T as the major stimulus package to support major industry, paycheck protection for small businesses, and direct payments to families.

Since the CARES Act was such a large stimulus package, it can be broken down to 4 parts:

Direct payments to individual households $500 billion in lending funds for industries, states, and localities $100+ billion for hospital investment funds $350 billion in PPP loans for small businesses, $150 billion for state and local funds, and additional unemployment benefits

Despite the CARES Act failing to provide $3 billion in funding to purchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, COVID-19 stimulus package also did not include any tax incentive provisions requested by environmental advocates or the renewables sector. Additionally, airlines have not been required to reduce emissions in exchange for federal funds.

For the energy sector, the next COVID-19 stimulus package has competing bills in the House of Representatives and the Senate: HEROES Act and HEALS Act, respectively. Generally, the differences look like so:

White House

The Administration has finalized some regulatory changes within the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ease the regulatory burden on the industry.

One of these changes scale back Obama-era methane regulations on the upstream part of the sector. Overall, they re-classify the processing and production of gas and oil separately from transmission and storage for the purposes of the new source performance standards. These new rules:

Removes NSPS regulations of methane and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) for transmission and storage of gas and oil

For new gas and oil production facilities, targets methane only indirectly through regulation of VOCs, thereby avoiding regulation of downstream parts of the sector

A lesser-known regulation that is still very important in our industry is the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Changes to NEPA makes significant changes to the federal environmental review process:

Narrows NEPA’s scope by restricting the types of projects that require an impact review

Removes requirement for consideration of cumulative effects and also climate effects

Imposes review process deadlines: 2 years for larger projects, 1 year for smaller ones

As some federal projects have taken up to 10 years before receiving a favorable environmental impact statement, these give oxygen to our industry to grow quicker when the timing’s right.

Opening up Alaska

On Monday, 17 of August, Secretary of Interior, David Bernhard, announced that they’re moving forward with lease sales in ANWR to allow oil and gas drilling. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is set to open up 1.56 million of the 19.6 million acres in ANWR as it makes 400,000-acre lease sales in 2021 and 2024.

Additionally, the Administration has decided to open up 18.7 million acres for leasing in the National Petroleum Reserve, expanding the acreage by 60%. This move argues that the proposal would expand access to domestic energy.

Leasing Onshore

The COVID-19 demand shock didn’t just drop oil prices but also has undercut land value. After selling leasing rights on 78 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico, the federal government raised the lowest amount since 2016. In response, the BLM postponed scheduled lease sales in June. Further, they’re allowing companies to apply for rent suspensions and to avoid royalty payments.

Carbon Emissions

The White House has enacted 3 changes to regulations on carbon emissions. The changes reduce the burden on companies with Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) Standards, Clean Power Plan (CPP), and Carbon capture and storage (CCS) requirements.

The CAFE Standards now mandates 1.5% annual increases in auto emissions standards, from a previous 5%. The CPP now has less stringent emissions limits on coal and gas plants.

Removing CCS requirements for new coal plants are still in progress.

With all of these policy and regulatory changes so heavily reliant on the party in office, there’s a lot of clamor about the upcoming Presidential elections, a national event that sees higher voter turn-out than in off-year elections. Given all the unprecedented dynamics at play during this election cycle. There’s not much to say or predict at this point, but we’ll be keeping our ears to the ground here in D.C. to identify ways to represent and advance the drilling industry, an industry that brings economic stability, increased tax revenues, and energy security to the United States.